Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 970,590 people (+1,220 per day), 10,812 tanks, 27,872 artillery systems, 22,514 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 970,590 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 970590 (+1220) people,

tanks - 10812 (+8) units

armored combat vehicles - 22514 (+13) units

artillery systems - 27872 (+45) units,

MLRS - 1384 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 1166 (+1) units

aircraft - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+1) units,

operational and tactical UAVs - 36,000 (+140),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48547 (+165) units

special equipment - 3892 (+8).

