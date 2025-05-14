ENG
Ukrainian forces destroy enemy FPV launch sites and 14 shelter positions in Kursk direction. VIDEO

Drones operated by the strike UAV company "Prym" unit of the 5th Border Detachment destroyed four enemy FPV drone launch sites, six enemy infantry personnel, three communication systems, fourteen enemy shelter positions, and one ammunition depot in the Kursk direction.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

