ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9693 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
3 918 5

Russian Tor-M2 SAM system burns out after drone strike in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy air defence system was destroyed by a kamikaze drone. The surviving occupier filmed the successful result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers.

"A crew member of the Russian Tor-M2 SAM system is seen inspecting the damage caused by FPV drone strikes on his vehicle in the Kherson region," the social media post reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of 43rd SMB destroy enemy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and manpower in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) Anti-aircraft warfare (1642) elimination (5616) anti-aircraft missile systems (171) Khersonska region (2280)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 