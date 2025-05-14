Russian Tor-M2 SAM system burns out after drone strike in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy air defence system was destroyed by a kamikaze drone. The surviving occupier filmed the successful result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers.

"A crew member of the Russian Tor-M2 SAM system is seen inspecting the damage caused by FPV drone strikes on his vehicle in the Kherson region," the social media post reads.

