Russia must take next step in peace process - Rutte

Rutte’s statement on the talks in Turkey. What is known

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russia should take the next step in the possible peace process.

He is quoted by Bild, Censor.NET reports.

Ukraine is clearly ready for a ceasefire and immediate negotiations, he said before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

"It is now up to the Russians to ensure that the next necessary steps are taken," the Alliance chief said.

