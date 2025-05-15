Russian army has increased pressure in Lyptsi area, fighting is still ongoing - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russian army attacked near Lyptsi using armored vehicles and motorcycles, and the infantry was able to hasten.

According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG Kharkiv, said this on the air of the telethon.

"I would now like to draw attention to the situation in the area of the village of Lyptsi. We observe escalation there. The enemy launched an assault using armored vehicles, including tanks. They also traditionally (and this is becoming a trend) use motorcycles. And, accordingly, infantry on these motorcycles. I can say that the armored vehicles were destroyed, as well as the motorcycles. The infantry has rushed in, and at the moment, our units are engaged in destroying these enemy infantry groups. Perhaps they have already destroyed them. But in general, there is an aggravation there now," Shamshyn said.

The military believes that what is happening near Lyptsi is a reaction of the occupiers to the actions of the Defense Forces, which liberated the forest area called "Berlin" by the Russians on May 8.

"This is a forest area of more than 200 hectares, which is located north of Liptsy. And it seems that this is how the Russians woke up and decided to show at least their own population that they can do something there. At the moment, they have no success there, but this is the reaction they have," explained the spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv".

Combat activity over the last day

Yesterday, the Russian occupants conducted two air strikes using 5 UAVs, engaged 142 kamikaze drones, and fired 601 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, the telegram channel of the OTG "Kharkiv" reported.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Enemy losses over the last day

Defense forces continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. Thus, over the past day, the enemy lost 61 people, 21 of them were irretrievably wounded.

In addition, in our sector, the invaders lost 134 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including

armored combat vehicle

6 artillery systems;

24 vehicles;

91 UAVs;

12 units of special equipment.

Also, 84 shelters for personnel and an ammunition storage facility were destroyed.

See more: One person injured in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. PHOTOS