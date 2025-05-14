One person injured in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. PHOTOS
On May 14, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
A 58-year-old woman was injured in the strike and taken to the hospital.
Residential buildings were also damaged.
Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used a FAB-250 aerial bomb.
