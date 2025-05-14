ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10015 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
506 0

One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 13 May, the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

They struck Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Pokrovske communities of Nikopol district.

A 67-year-old woman was injured. She is undergoing outpatient treatment.

Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

Two administrative buildings, infrastructure, a sports club, a nine-storey building, and a private house were damaged.

"The aggressor struck Velykomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with anti-aircraft guns. Private houses were damaged. No one was killed or wounded," noted Lysak.

Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (14421) Nikopol (792) Dnipropetrovska region (1656) Nikopolskyy district (310) Synelnykivskyy district (146) war in Ukraine (3509)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 