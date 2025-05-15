Russia uses small assault group tactics to maintain constant pressure - Southern Defense Forces

The tactic of small assault groups has become the main one for Russian troops in the southern direction.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The tactics of small assault groups bring certain results to the Russians. They tried to attack in the southern direction with large units - up to the level of an assault platoon or even a battalion. However, such attempts were completely unsuccessful. Instead, small groups allow them to achieve partial success, they try to penetrate our defense. That is why they continue to use this tactic," said Voloshyn.

According to him, this approach allows maintaining a constant intensity of hostilities - shelling and assaults do not stop, and the Russians do not plan to change this scheme in the near future.

