Soldiers of 24th SMB repel assault, destroy 3 airborne assault vehicles and eliminate enemy personnel. VIDEO

Early in the morning, Russian forces attempted to assault positions held by the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo in Chasiv Yar, using infantry fighting vehicles with assault forces.

The enemy was detected in time on the approach. Thanks to the coordinated work of Ukrainian artillery, drone operators, and infantry, the assault was repelled. Three infantry fighting vehicles were taken out along with the enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.

