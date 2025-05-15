Ruscists shell Kherson with artillery, killing woman
Russian invaders struck Kherson, killing a woman.
This was reported by the Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
At approximately 12:50, Russian troops shelled the city with artillery.
As a result of the attack, a 49-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.
