Ruscists shell Kherson with artillery, killing woman

News Russian strikes on Kherson
Russia shells Kherson on May 15, 2025 – one fatality reported

Russian invaders struck Kherson, killing a woman.

This was reported by the Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

At approximately 12:50, Russian troops shelled the city with artillery.

As a result of the attack, a 49-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.

shoot out (14433) Kherson (1260) Khersonska region (2281) Khersonskyy district (342)
