Russia attacked Kyiv region with "Shaheds": debris fell in two districts of region. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 May, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defence forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets downed. There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

Vyshgorod district

The fall of downed enemy targets caused a fire in an unfinished private house and in the forest. The fire was extinguished.

Fastiv district

Two private houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

The police also released photos of the aftermath of the attack.

