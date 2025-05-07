Multi-storey building in Bucha district of Kyiv region was damaged by drone attack (updated). PHOTOS

A fire broke out between the second and third floors of a ten-storey residential building in the Bucha district of Kyiv region as a result of a hostile UAV attack. The building has not yet been put into operation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, more than 10 cars were damaged.

There was no information about the victims.

All services are working at the scene.

More detailed information will be provided in due course.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that at 04:36 today, the operational dispatch service of the Bucha district received a report that in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, as a result of an enemy UAV attack, a fire and destruction of structures had occurred on the 2nd floor of a 10-storey residential building in one of the residential complexes.

No casualties were found at the scene.













