News Photo Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
Shahed attack on Kyiv region: debris fell on private house, causing fire. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region with drones. There were no casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Thus, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a Russian UAV, a fire broke out in a private house and in a nearby outbuilding on the territory of a private household.

The RMA reported that the consequences of the hostile attack were recorded in three districts.

Boryspil district

As a result of the falling debris of the downed enemy target, the roof of a private house caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Another 11 private houses and a shop were damaged.

There were also fires in the forest. The fires were extinguished.

Vyshhorod district

The grass flooring caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

Brovary district

As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed enemy target, an outbuilding and a garage caught fire. The fire was extinguished. The facade of a private house and a car were also damaged.

Shahed attack on Kyiv region on 1 May 2025
Shahed attack on Kyiv region on 1 May 2025
Shahed attack on Kyiv region on 1 May 2025
Shahed attack on Kyiv region on 1 May 2025

