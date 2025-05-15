U.S. proposes restoring NATO–Russia Council to resolve war in Ukraine – Bloomberg

The United States has proposed restoring the NATO–Russia Council as one of the tools to reach a security compromise with Moscow and help resolve the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with the matter, according to Censor.NET.

According to the agency, the new initiative is an expansion of a previous U.S. proposal, which reportedly involved a ceasefire in exchange for de facto recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and partial sanctions relief. Moscow had earlier rejected that offer.

"Since then, the U.S. has added new elements to the proposal, including a plan to resume security talks within the framework of the NATO–Russia Council," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

