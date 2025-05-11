Rubio to attend NATO ministerial meeting in Turkey to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine - State Department

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey on May 14-16. The meeting will focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the US Department of State, Censor.NET reports.

"On May 14-16, Secretary Rubio will travel to Antalya, Turkey, to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increasing allied investment in defense and ending the Russian-Ukrainian war," the statement said.

The State Department added that "with an eye to the NATO summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary of State will advance President Trump's agenda to ensure that allies do their fair share to make NATO stronger and more effective."

The US Department of State also said that Rubio will accompany US President Donald Trump during his visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar from May 11 to 14. The purpose of the tour is to strengthen ties between the United States and its partners in the Gulf, the statement said.

Earlier, the White House said that in May, U.S. President Donald Trump would tour three countries in the Middle East. The American leader will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.