Zelenskyy may visit Czech Republic on May 4 - media

On Sunday, May 4, Czech President Petr Pavel may receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is likely to arrive in the country on an unannounced visit.

This is reported by the Czech media Seznam Zprávy and iDNES.cz, Censor.NET reports.

Pavel's office has publicly announced that on Sunday, his residence, the Prague Castle, will be closed to visitors from 11:00 to 16:30 local time.

"President Petr Pavel will receive a foreign head of state at the Prague Castle on Sunday afternoon, May 4. More detailed information will be published on Sunday," the Czech president's office said.

According to media reports, this may be related to Zelenskyy's planned visit to the Czech Republic. However, neither the government nor the Czech president's office has confirmed this yet.

iDNES.cz writes that the Ukrainian president will come to Prague with First Lady Olena Zelenska and meet with Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

