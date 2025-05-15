Russia planning missile strike on Sumy – RMA (updated)

The Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) has warned residents of the Sumy community that Russia is preparing a strike on the area of 11 Pryvokzalna Square.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! There is a threat of a missile strike by the enemy on the territory of the Sumy community! According to operational information from the relevant services, the enemy is preparing to strike the area of 11 Pryvokzalna Square.

We urge everyone to immediately leave the area and remain in shelters or safe locations until further notice," the statement reads.

Later, the RMA added:

"According to operational information from the relevant services, the enemy is planning to carry out missile strikes today on the following sites:

7 and 9 Pryvokzalna Square

2 Shevchenko Avenue (estimated time – 5:00 p.m.)"

Read more: Enemy attacked vehicle with humanitarian aid in Kherson region, driver was injured





