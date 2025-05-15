Enemy attacked vehicle with humanitarian aid in Kherson region, driver was injured
On the evening of May 14, 2025, Russians attacked a car carrying humanitarian aid in the Beryslav district with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region.
As noted, the attack took place around 09:50 p.m..
A 48-year-old driver was injured as a result of the explosion. He was hospitalized.
To recap, in Beryslav, Kherson region, a 68-year-old local resident stepped on a Russian landmine.
