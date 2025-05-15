ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9508 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
361 1

Enemy attacked vehicle with humanitarian aid in Kherson region, driver was injured

Russian drone attacked a civilian car

On the evening of May 14, 2025, Russians attacked a car carrying humanitarian aid in the Beryslav district with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region.

As noted, the attack took place around 09:50 p.m..

A 48-year-old driver was injured as a result of the explosion. He was hospitalized.

To recap, in Beryslav, Kherson region, a 68-year-old local resident stepped on a Russian landmine.

See more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with "Shaheds": debris fell in two districts of region. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (14433) Khersonska region (2281) Beryslavskyy district (81)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 