Around 70,000 Russian casualties in Toretsk over ten months of fighting in Toretsk – 100th SMB

Over the past ten months of fighting, Russian occupation forces have suffered 70,000 casualties —killed and wounded — in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Serhii Khominskyi, spokesperson for the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), during a broadcast on Hromadske Radio, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy has suffered what he described as absolutely catastrophic losses in Toretsk from a military standpoint — approximately 20,000 killed and about 50,000 wounded.

"If we look at the size of many NATO or European armies, we’ll see that many of them are smaller than 50,000 troops. Just imagine — the occupiers have already lost more than 50,000 men in the battle for Toretsk. I’m talking about both wounded and killed," the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that despite such heavy losses, Russian forces have failed to achieve their objectives in Toretsk.