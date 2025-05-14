ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4966 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 685 3

Soldiers of 5th SAB struck Russian infantry on ATVs, fortifications, equipment and communications equipment of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed Russian infantry on an ATV, fortifications, equipment and communications equipment of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: "Hostri Kartusy" record suicide of Russian soldier: occupier detonates grenade near Pokrovsk.. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) liquidation (2681) 5 SAB (113)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 