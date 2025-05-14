3 685 3
Soldiers of 5th SAB struck Russian infantry on ATVs, fortifications, equipment and communications equipment of occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed Russian infantry on an ATV, fortifications, equipment and communications equipment of the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password