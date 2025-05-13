5 636 8
"Hostri Kartusy" record suicide of Russian soldier: occupier detonates grenade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
Drone operators of the "Hostri Kartusy" group from the 2nd Separate Special Purpose Unit "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine recorded the suicide of an occupier.
According to Censor.NET, a Russian invader blew himself up with a grenade near Pokrovsk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password