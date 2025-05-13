ENG
"Hostri Kartusy" record suicide of Russian soldier: occupier detonates grenade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Hostri Kartusy" group from the 2nd Separate Special Purpose Unit "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine recorded the suicide of an occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian invader blew himself up with a grenade near Pokrovsk.

