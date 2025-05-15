Russia has already launched offensive operations along entire front line – Zelenskyy

Russian forces have launched and continue their offensive operations along all sectors of the front in Ukraine. This has been ongoing for several months.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the statement at a press conference following his meeting with President Erdoğan, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that Ukrainian military reports confirm Russian offensive actions across the entire front. According to him, the main concentration of forces has been in the Sumy sector.

"Russia has launched offensive operations in all directions — this has been happening for several months already. The primary axis was the Sumy direction. Around 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated there. We took steps to prevent them from regrouping. That’s why Russian forces are now working to restore and redeploy their forces," the head of state said.

He added that Ukrainian troops have been facing constant Russian assaults for several months.