Russian forces strike Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: woman killed, homes and industrial site damaged

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day on 15 May, resulting in one fatality and infrastructure damage.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, in the Nikopol district, the occupiers used FPV drones and artillery. Strikes targeted Nikopol, as well as the Pokrov and Marhanets communities.

As a result of the attacks, damage was reported at an industrial facility. Two private homes were also damaged. No casualties or injuries were reported in that area.

Later in the day, the aggressor struck the Synelnykove district. A woman was killed in the Russian attack.

Private homes were also damaged. Further details are being clarified.

