Defence forces engaged in 165 combat clashes with Russian troops over past day, with most intense fighting in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On May 15, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine engaged in 165 combat clashes with Russian invaders.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russia's strikes in Ukraine

The enemy conducted 60 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 97 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,400 attacks, including 106 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,900 kamikaze drones.



In particular, air strikes were carried out in the areas of Bunyakyne, Sumy region; Novopil, Zeleny Pole, Donetsk region; Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Zaliznychne, Vysoke, Mali Shcherbaki, Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske, Kherson region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and another important target of the Russian invaders.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted six offensives near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and towards Vysoka Yaruha, Dovhenke, and Kudiyivka.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults towards Pishchane and in the areas of Zahryzove and Kruhlyakivka.

East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying forces near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, nine combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, Klishchiivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 75 aggressor attacks in the areas of Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Zoria, Novoserhiivka, Popovyi Yar, and Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders stopped 23 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and Vilne Pole.

South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the aggressor conducted three offensives in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and Stepove. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped one enemy attempt to advance.

Kursk region

In the Kursk sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 14 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 236 artillery attacks on our troops' positions and localities, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

North

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Read more: Defense Forces stopped 35 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 12 more combat engagements ongoing – General Staff