Defense Forces stopped 35 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 12 more combat engagements ongoing – General Staff

A total of 117 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, delivering effective fire damage.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, Russian forces have launched 42 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 1,104 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 4,000 shelling attacks.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted six offensives near Vovchansk, Hlyboke and towards Vysoka Yaruha, Dovhenke and Kudiivka, and one firefight is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance toward Pishchane and in the areas of Zahryzove and Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian troops stopped four enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near Ridkodub, Kolodiazi and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka. One battle is currently underway.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk direction five times in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Klishchiivka and in the direction of Bila Hora. Four enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted to advance near the settlements of Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Troitske, as well as in the directions of Zoria, Novoserhiivka, Popovyi Yar, and Stara Mykolaivka. Our defenders repelled 35 assault attempts, with 12 combat engagements still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 161 enemy personnel were neutralized in this direction today — 90 of them irrecoverable. Ukrainian forces also destroyed six vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 12 UAVs, two electronic warfare trench systems, a satellite communication terminal, and a Murom-M surveillance system. In addition, one Russian tank, one artillery piece, and two vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 14 times in the areas of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Vile Pole. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided aerial missiles on Vysoke and Zaliznychne, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove. Novoiakovlivka and Mali Shcherbaky came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to approach our positions.

Kursk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 13 combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk sector, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 9 airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and conducted 206 artillery attacks — including 8 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 5th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Luh" and the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who have been effectively destroying enemy forces and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

