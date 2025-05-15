73 combat engagements recorded since beginning of day, fighting ongoing on six directions – General Staff

As of now, 73 combat engagements have taken place along the front line. The heaviest fighting is occurring in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian forces have launched 27 assault attempts.

This was reported in the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m. on 15 May.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, communities in the settlements of Baranivka, Chuikivka, Porozok, Prokhody, Dmytrivka, Novodmytrivka, and Ponomarenky in the Sumy region came under fire from Russian artillery and mortars.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction, near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and in the direction of Vysoka Yaruha and Kudiivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two assaults in the direction of Pishchane and near Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of our troops near Ridkodub, Kolodiaz, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Two of them are still ongoing.

Russian forces are probing for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhniokamianske in the Siversk direction. Ukrainian units successfully repelled two out of three enemy attacks; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops attempted to advance four times toward Ukrainian positions in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault. Russian forces attempted to push forward in the vicinity of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted 27 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as toward Zoria and Stara Mykolaivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line, having repelled 19 attacks. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and Vilne Pole. Seven engagements are still ongoing. Russian airstrikes targeted Novopil, Novodarivka, and Temyrivka.

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted airstrikes using unguided aerial rockets on Vysoke. No offensive actions were recorded in this direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove. Russian airstrikes targeted Novoiakovlivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but carried out an airstrike on Kozatske.

Fighting in the Kursk region

In the Kursk direction, eight combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and conducted 123 artillery attacks.

The General Staff added that no significant changes were recorded in other sectors.