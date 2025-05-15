Russia is accumulating forces for new offensive, - CNN

While Ukrainian and Russian officials are preparing for a possible meeting in Turkey, Russia is massing troops on the front lines for a potential new offensive aimed at seizing more Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET with reference to CNN, this was stated by American officials.

"Russian commanders are seeking to form a powerful grouping," the source said, adding that the likely offensive would focus on seizing new positions in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: Level of Russian delegation is like sham - Zelenskyy

"Putin will try to seize any territory he can, up to the outskirts of Kyiv. The Russians will make every effort to seize as much as possible," another official added.

The publication notes that for several weeks in a row, US reports have indicated that Russia's goals in the war remain unchanged - control over most of Ukraine's territory, despite the Trump administration's calls for the Kremlin to adhere to a 30-day ceasefire and start peace talks.

Read more: Russia must take next step in peace process -Rutte