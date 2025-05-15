Level of Russian delegation appears to be ’decorative’ – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Turkey, commented on the talks with Russia.

The head of state said this at the Ankara airport, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't know the level of the Russians yet officially. But from what we can see, it looks more like on a "decorative level". We will think about what we are going to do, what our steps will be, after talking to President Erdogan. I think we will have a few hours for an important conversation and important decisions.

We need to understand the level of the Russian delegation, what their mandate is. Are they capable of making decisions on their own? Because we all know who makes decisions in Russia," the president said.

Read more: Putin will not be at talks in Turkey - Peskov

Negotiations in Turkey

It is now known that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

It is also known that a Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Read more: I could attend talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on 16 May -Trump