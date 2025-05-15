168 clashes were conducted by Defense Forces in past day, 74 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 168 combat engagements with the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 68 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 108 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 3,327 kamikaze drones and fired 5,298 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, 151 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.







The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Riky, Bilopillia in the Sumy region; Pidlyman, Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region; Yalta, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Zaporizhzhia, Novoukrainka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaypole, Vysoke, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 970,590 people (+1,220 per day), 10,812 tanks, 27,872 artillery systems, 22,514 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment; four artillery pieces; one radar, and nine other important enemy targets.

The Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted three offensives near the towns of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, one occupant attack took place over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Hlushkivka.

Read more: Defense Forces neutralize 324 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the East

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 24 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nova Kruhlyakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Ridkodub, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions five times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight firefights were registered near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 74 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 26 times near the towns of Bahatyr, Novopil, Burlatske, and Vile Pole.

Read also: Putin is confident he's winning in Ukraine, so Kyiv must give in - The New York Times

South.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, one attempt by an enemy unit to advance was stopped.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

Read more: Guterres: Peace in Ukraine without respect for its territorial integrity is "a path to chaos"

Kursk region.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped six guided bombs, and fired 210 artillery rounds, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

North.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.