Defense Forces neutralize 324 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 128 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on Russian forces.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 45 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,156 loitering munitions and carried out nearly 4,000 attacks.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched offensive actions three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance toward Hlushkivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 21 attacks on Defense Forces positions near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Ridkodub, and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, and Kurdiumivka. Fighting is still ongoing at this time.

Russian forces launched 19 assaults in the Toretsk direction, targeting Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Krymske, and Dyliivka. All enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted to advance near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 enemy assault actions, and five engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 324 Russian troops were neutralized in this direction today, including 159 confirmed killed. In addition, one tank, four vehicles, four motorcycles, twelve UAVs, a UAV command post, five UAV antennas, and a Murom-M observation station were destroyed. One enemy tank was also damaged.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 20 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Novopil, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole. Five engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipole direction today.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the vicinity of Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to approach our positions.

Kursk direction

Since the beginning of the day, eight combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk direction, one of which is still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and launched 188 artillery attacks.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying enemy forces and inflicting heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

