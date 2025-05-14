As of now, 83 combat engagements have taken place: Russians are actively attacking at Pokrovsk, Lyman and Toretsk directions

Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive and taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. So far, 83 combat engagements have taken place.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected the communities of Serhiivske in the Chernihiv region; Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok, Dmytrivka, Khliborob in the Sumy region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the Kharkiv direction, near Vovchansk, and another battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Hlushkivka.

Read more: 69 combat engagements reported since beginning of day, fighting ongoing in six directions – General Staff

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazy, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Two of them are still ongoing.

Invaders' troops are looking for weaknesses in our defense near Bilohorivka in the Siversk direction. Two enemy attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 15 aggressor's assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolayivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 20 enemy attacks, with two more clashes still ongoing. Air strikes by GABs hit Pokrovsk, Filiia, Zvirove and Dachne.

Watch more: Defence forces have destroyed more than 6,000 Russian artillery systems since beginning of year, according to General Staff. VIDEO

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops eight times in the areas of Bahatyr, Novopil and Vilne Pole. Four firefights are still ongoing. Novopil came under an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided aerial missiles at Huliaipole and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units once and were repelled.

Situation in the Kursk region

Three combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted 4 air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and fired 140 artillery rounds.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 967,060 people (+1170 per day), 10,800 tanks, 27,718 artillery systems, 22,473 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS