69 combat engagements reported since beginning of day, fighting ongoing in six directions – General Staff

As of this afternoon, 69 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces launched 29 assault attempts; 23 of them have already been repelled.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the General Staff report on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on May 12.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

Today, artillery and mortar fire from Russian forces targeted civilian communities in the settlements of Arkhypivka and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Starykove, Bratenytsia, Marchykhyna Buda, and Slavgorod in the Sumy region. An airstrike was also reported in Boiaro-Lezhachi, Sumy region.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian defenders repel an enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

Read more: Russia may ramp up offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – Palisa

In the Kupiansk direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Pishchane and Novoosynove.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and in the direction of Olhivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive operations in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two assault operations by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near Dyliivka.

Read more: Almost 200 clashes on frontline in day. Almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 29 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as toward Zoria and Popovyi Yar. Defense Forces continue to hold the line and have already repelled 23 of the attacks. Russian airstrikes targeted Poltavka and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 11 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelenе Pole, and Novosilka — three assaults are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions but carried out airstrikes near Huliaipole and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched two attacks toward Ukrainian positions — both were unsuccessful.

Read more: There were 155 combat engagements in frontline over the last day. More than half of them were registered in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors, - General Staff. MAP

Situation in the Kursk region

Since the beginning of the day, six combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 161 artillery strikes, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the General Staff, there have been no significant changes in other areas.