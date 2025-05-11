Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 965,890 personnel (+1,310 per day), 10,792 tanks, 27,670 artillery systems, and 22,446 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 965,890 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.05.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 965890 (+1310) people,
tanks - 10792 (+2) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22446 (+6) units,
artillery systems - 27670 (+33) units,
MLRS - 1381 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 1159 (+1) units,
aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 35537 (+55),
cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 47947 (+117) units,
special equipment - 3878 (+3)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password