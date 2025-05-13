Russia most actively attacked Pokrovsk direction: 42 combat engagements since beginning of day – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the pressure of occupying troops. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction. As of now, a total of 125 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian attacks on Ukraine:

Today, the terrorist state carried out 60 airstrikes, using 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the occupiers launched 1,052 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,580 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried once to advance to the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk.

Twice the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupiansk direction - near Pishchane and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Kolodiazy, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Olhivka. Seven more attacks are ongoing.

Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Siversk direction. Invaders' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

So far, eight hostile attacks have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled six hostile attacks in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces carried out 42 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myroliubivka, Zoria, and Promin. Holding back the enemy's onslaught, 40 attacks were repelled, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also conducted airstrikes using guided aerial bombs (GABs) on Poltavka and Rusyn Yar.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian forces lost 144 personnel killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction today. Our troops destroyed a mortar, eight reconnaissance UAVs, eight vehicles, and three motorcycles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck and destroyed a cannon, another mortar, and one armored fighting vehicle.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Skudne, Rivne, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopil, Odradne and in the direction of Zelene Pole. Five combat engagements have been ongoing so far. The settlements of Novodarivka and Temyrivka were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Vysoke, Malynivka and Huliaipole were hit by air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. The enemy launched air strikes near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the aggressor made five unsuccessful attempts to advance in the direction of Sadove.

Kursk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled eight enemy attacks today. The Russian invaders launched 17 air strikes using 33 guided aerial bombs and fired 241 artillery rounds, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 40th Separate Marine Coastal Defense Brigade and the 2nd Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

