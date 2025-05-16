Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv region: debris fell in two districts of region. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones. Air defence forces were active. Enemy targets were shot down.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure.
Bila Tserkva district
The falling debris from the downed targets damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational cultural centre and an educational institution.
Bucha district
The glazing of a private house was damaged.
