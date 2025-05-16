ENG
News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv region: debris fell in two districts of region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones. Air defence forces were active. Enemy targets were shot down.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure.

Bila Tserkva district

The falling debris from the downed targets damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational cultural centre and an educational institution.

Bucha district

The glazing of a private house was damaged.

See more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with "Shaheds": debris fell in two districts of region. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack by shahids on the Kyiv region on 16 May 2025
Consequences of the attack by shahids on the Kyiv region on 16 May 2025
Consequences of the attack by shahids on the Kyiv region on 16 May 2025

Kyyivska region (706) shoot out (14433) Shahed (848)
