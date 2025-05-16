ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk direction and in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region - DeepState

As of the morning of May 16, Russian invaders advanced near the settlements of Pokrovsk and Volnovakha districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Rozlyv and in Novooleksandrivka.

The situation in Bahatyr has been clarified," the statement said.

Карти DeepState
