Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 12 settlements, one person was killed, seven more were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the last day, Russians fired 26 times at localities in the Donetsk region, leaving one man dead and one wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Volnovakha district

Two civilians were wounded and a house was damaged as a result of a UMPB D30-SN bomb in the village of Yalta, Volnovakha district.

Pokrovsk district

A person was injured and an enterprise was damaged in Bokove, Belozirka district.

Russia attacked the village of Zolotyi Kolodyazh with two Geran-2 UAVs - one person was injured, 2 private houses, a garage, a non-residential building, and 2 cars were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

The enemy attacked Torske with a UAV - a man was killed.

In Stepanivka of Illinivska district, 1 person was injured and 5 objects were damaged; in Oleksandro-Kalynove, 15 objects were damaged, in Yablunivka - 5, in Dovha Balka - 2.

Kostyantynivka withstood 8 strikes - 2 civilians were wounded, 3 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, non-residential buildings, a petrol station, a commercial building, a business, and cars were damaged.

In Ivanopillia, 20 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 buildings and an industrial area were damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked village of Nove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP





















