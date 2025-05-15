ENG
Enemy occupies village of Nove in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders occupied the village of Nove in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Nove and advanced in Chasiv Yar, Malynivka, and near Nova Poltavka," the statement said.

Map update from DeepState
Donetsk region (4307) Chasiv Yar (235) Bakhmutskyy district (386) Kramatorskyy district (480) Pokrovskyy district (686) Nova Poltavka (7) Malynivka (14) Nove (8) DeepState (219)
