Top priority at Istanbul talks is full ceasefire – Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian delegation attending negotiations with Russia in Istanbul has made the achievement of a full, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire its top priority.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi ahead of the meeting, Censor.NET reports, citing "I-U".

"Today, the Ukrainian delegation will observe and assess what kind of decisions Russian representatives are actually capable of making. For Ukraine, priority number one on the agenda is a full, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire," Tykhyi stated.

Watch more: Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul. VIDEO

The delegation includes Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

On the day of the negotiations, the Ukrainian side also held a series of meetings with international partners – national security advisers from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and the head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin. These meetings helped coordinate positions ahead of the talks with Russia.

Tykhyi emphasized that despite the arrival of a "low-level" Russian delegation, Ukraine is ready for a constructive dialogue.

Read more: Russian delegation will wait for representatives of Ukraine on 16 May from 10 a.m. in Istanbul - Medinsky