Russian delegation will wait for representatives of Ukraine on 16 May from 10 a.m. in Istanbul - Medinsky

On Friday, 16 May, the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation "from 10 am".

This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Russian media report, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation from 10 am tomorrow," the head of the Russian delegation said.

He added that "the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for direct bilateral talks with Ukraine without preconditions".

Read more: Russian propaganda media receive Kremlin memo on how to cover talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of 11 May, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on 15 May.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on 15 May. He also said that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

On 15 May, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Later, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to 16 May.

On the evening of 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for 15-16 May.

Read more: Breakthrough for peace in Ukraine only possible after direct Trump–Putin meeting – Rubio