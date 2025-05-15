Russian propaganda media receive Kremlin memo on how to cover talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Pro-Kremlin Russian media received a memo from Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin on how to report on the peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16.

This is reported by the publication "Meduza", Censor.NET reports.

The guidelines suggest explaining the presence of Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky in the delegation by stating that he led the negotiating team in Istanbul back in 2022, and that "it is logical for him to continue in this role."

Propagandists are also advised to emphasize that while forming the delegation, Putin was not influenced by "either Donald Trump’s remarks or Zelenskyy’s statements," which call for a 30-day ceasefire and threaten additional sanctions otherwise.

At the same time, the memo contains no information on the position the Russian delegation is expected to present to the Ukrainian side. It also offers no assumptions regarding the course of negotiations or recommendations on how to report their outcomes.

Meanwhile, the authors of the memo suggest that pro-government media highlight that "negotiations are now taking place under worse conditions for Ukraine" than they were three years ago — without providing any explanation as to what exactly has deteriorated.

The Kremlin also advises loyal media to prepare the audience for the failure of the talks, with the document referring to a "new package of sanctions."

The authors of the memo recommend telling the Russian public that the new sanctions "will not harm the country's development," that Russia "is successfully handling the challenges of any sanctions," and that the state budget "has been prepared with them in mind."

The document also separately mentions sanctions on energy trade, which allegedly have no impact on the condition of the "energy sector, which continues to develop steadily."

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

