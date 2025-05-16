Russia demands talks without Turkey and US - Sky News

Russia demands face-to-face talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without the presence of Turkey and the United States.

This was reported by Sky News with reference to a diplomatic source, Censor.NET reports.

Russia's demand came at the last minute.

The source said it shows that Moscow is "undermining peace efforts."

"Another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came to have a serious conversation, while the Russians are putting forward demands and conditions," the source said.

"This makes us doubt whether Putin sent them to solve problems or just to slow down the process. There is only one reason why the Russians are afraid of the US presence - they came to slow down the process, not to solve problems, and they want to hide it from the United States," he added.

