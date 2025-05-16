Russia is not interested in peace, otherwise Putin himself would participate in negotiations, - Nauseda’s advisor Matulionis

Russia is not interested in reaching peace with Ukraine, otherwise, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have personally joined the talks in Turkey.

This was stated in an interview with the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT by the adviser to the President of Lithuania, Deividas Matulionis, Censor.NET reports.

"If Russia really believed in the negotiations and wanted them, it would have sent a more serious delegation, perhaps even Putin himself would have participated and held talks directly with Zelenskyy," Matulionis said.

"Zelenskyy has very clearly stated that he is ready to go to Turkey; he actually went and showed President Trump that he can be trusted," the adviser said.

He also emphasized that any real peace talks begin with a ceasefire. For now, Russia is continuing hostilities, and the meeting itself, according to Matulionis, does not yet give reason to expect positive results.

