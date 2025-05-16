Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks

Pope Leo XIV has offered the Vatican as a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Censor.NET reports citing La Stampa.

"The failure of the talks for Ukraine in Istanbul is tragic. We had hoped that a process would begin — perhaps a slow one — but one that could lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Instead, we are back to square one. Now we will see what steps to take, but the situation is very difficult, dramatic," he said.

The Pope, Parolin added, is willing "if necessary, to offer the Vatican, the Holy See, as a venue for a direct meeting between the two sides."

