Trump announces possible phone call with Putin on ending war

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss prospects for ending the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that such a call could take place as part of a potential in-person meeting with Putin.

As a reminder, President Trump previously commented on the possibility of meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin.

