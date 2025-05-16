2 685 47
Trump: I will meet with Putin as soon as we can arrange it
US President Donald Trump commented on the possibility of meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin.
He was quoted by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.
"We'll see what happens with Russia and Ukraine. Now it's time to go home. I will meet with Putin as soon as we can organize it," he said.
Earlier, Trump said that there would be no progress in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine until he meets with Putin.
