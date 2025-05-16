Russia has no intention of ceasing fire, Europe and U.S. must increase pressure on Russia – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Europe and the United States must increase pressure on Russia.

He made the statement during the opening of the European Political Community summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"In the past few hours, it has become clear that Russia has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire. Without increased pressure from Europeans and Americans to achieve this goal, it will not happen spontaneously," the French leader said.

He noted that Russia seeks to revive talks along the same lines as before — discussions "that failed to prevent war crimes and produced no results."

"The first dimension of our security is geopolitical. There is a threat of Europe’s fragmentation — and it is driven primarily by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. That is why the fight we are waging together, and our ‘Coalition of the Willing’ we’ve formed and its future actions, are crucial to achieving a ceasefire," Macron added.

