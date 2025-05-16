Zelenskyy and European leaders hold phone call with Trump – President’s Office

On Friday, May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with several European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykiforov.

According to him, the call included President Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who spoke with U.S. President Trump.

Nykyforov noted that further details would be announced soon. He did not disclose the topic or duration of the conversation.

It is known that President Zelenskyy and the European leaders are currently in Tirana, Albania.

