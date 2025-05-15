Zelenskyy wraps up visit to Turkey, heads to Albania – media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plane has departed Turkey en route to Albania.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.

"Zelenskyy is concluding his visit to Turkey and heading to Albania," the report says.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

