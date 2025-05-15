Zelenskyy on meeting with Erdoğan: We dsscussed security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring, and naval demining. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

He said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A good and productive meeting with President Erdoğan in Ankara. We spoke about approaching peace and ensuring security," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to Erdoğan and the Turkish people for supporting Ukraine and backing all genuine steps toward a full and unconditional ceasefire and real diplomacy.

"We will continue close coordination to ensure that negotiations are truly effective. Today, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not committed to ending the war by sending a delegation of rather low-level representatives. Moreover, such an approach is a sign of disrespect — to the world and to all partners. We are waiting for a strong and clear response from our partners," the President added.

Zelenskyy also noted that he discussed with Erdoğan cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing, security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring, naval demining, Ukraine’s reconstruction, and the development of bilateral partnership.

"I’m grateful that on most issues we share a common vision," the head of state concluded.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on 15 May.

